Green Bay Police Department arrested 3 males in connection to suspected human trafficking

GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Police Department rescued one female and arrested three males suspected to be soliciting prostitution, following a half-day sting operation on Dec. 7.

Police cited the three suspects with pandering, a Class A misdemeanor.

“These are not easy cases. Traffickers tend to target those with vulnerabilities, such as poverty, homelessness, or drug addiction and our detectives deserve credit for convictions. It’s continuous work to find those who are involved and gain the trust of victims that we’re here to help, so they don’t end up being part of a cycle,” wrote Green Bay Police Department Capt. Jeff Brester in a news release Wednesday morning.

In the last eight years, the National Human Trafficking Hotline has reported more than 31,600 cases and receives about 100 calls per day. Of those cases, 1,640 have occurred in Wisconsin since the hotline's inception in 2007. In 2021, Wisconsin's hotline received signals from 111 victims or survivors of human trafficking. Those signals led authorities to 166 victims in the state that year.

An overwhelming majority of Wisconsin's victims were female, and nearly a quarter of all victims were children, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

The sting operation was done with the assistance of the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and Awaken Wisconsin, a nonprofit organization raising awareness of human trafficking.

This story will be updated.

