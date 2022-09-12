Green Bay police file charges of armed carjacking, substantial battery in attack on St. Mary's nurse

Doug Schneider, Green Bay Press-Gazette
·2 min read
This is a facsimile metal gun taken by authorities when arresting two people suspected of attacking a hospital employee during a carjacking.
GREEN BAY – A teenager has been charged in a carjacking that left a St. Mary's Hospital nurse bloodied after she was repeatedly hit with a handgun Sept. 8 as she walked to her car.

Charged is Chloe Zellner, 17. A 16-year-old boy is mentioned in the complaint, but has yet to be charged.

The 24-year-old victim said she was walking from the HSHS St. Mary's Hospital to the parking lot and had just passed a male and a female when the male attacked her, the complaint says. He struck her repeatedly from behind with what appeared to be a black handgun, eventually knocking her to the pavement.

The complaint says the male then took the nurse's keys and her purse, and the couple got into her 2018 Chevrolet Cruze and drove it out of the parking lot. The victim went back into the hospital and called police.

Police later found the woman's car near Western Avenue and Scott Street, although it appeared the license plates had been removed and replaced by plates taken from another car. Nearby, officers found a black satchel containing a black BB gun that appeared to have blood on it, leading police to believe it was the weapon used in the attack.

Zellner is charged with armed carjacking, substantial battery involving a dangerous weapon and driving or operating a vehicle without the owner's consent, all as a party to a crime. She is also charged with obstructing an officer.

The hospital, in a statement emailed to USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin, said it is working with its security team to assess the circumstances surrounding the assault, and to see what can be done to prevent a similar attack in the future.

The hospital also offered "prayers and support to our dear colleague impacted by this."

Contact Doug Schneider at (920) 431-8333, or DSchneid@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @PGDougSchneider.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Carjacking, substantial battery charged in attack on St. Mary's nurse

