Green Bay police investigate homicide on Western Avenue; 45-year-old suspect arrested

GREEN BAY - Police say they have arrested a 45-year-old Green Bay man in connection with a homicide on the city's west side.

According to Green Bay police:

About 6:30 p.m. Saturday they were called to the 1700 block of Western Avenue for a disturbance involving two people.

They found the body of a 30-year-old male inside the home.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

They say witnesses reported the suspect had gone to a nearby residence to call 911, saying he had been involved in a physical altercation.

Green Bay police do not believe there are other suspects.

If you have information on the case, you can call the police at 920-448-3200 and refer to case No. 23-267279. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 920-432-7867. You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the "P3 Tips" app for crime tips.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Green Bay police arrest 45-year-old man in homicide on Western Avenue