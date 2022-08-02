Green Bay police investigate 'suspicious death' after body found during a welfare check on west side

GREEN BAY - A welfare check turned into an investigation of a suspicious death Tuesday when officers discovered a person's body at 1320 Packerland Drive on the city's west side.

Police made the discovery shortly before 8:30 a.m. and expect detectives and the department's forensics unit to be on the scene for an extended period, though they did not reveal specifics about what led them to classify the death as "suspicious."

Police also said they're working with state police from Michigan to investigate the death.

Investigators are looking for a blue 2013 Ford Fiesta bearing Wisconsin plate 207-HUH. If you encounter the vehicle, police ask that you call the Green Bay Police Department at (920) 448-3200, or your local law enforcement agency.

If you wish to remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward, contact the Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers by phone (920) 432-7867, through their website at www.432stop.com, or by downloading the P3 app through Google play or App store.

The investigation continues. More information will be released when it becomes available.

