Green Bay police investigate after woman shot and killed at Marathon Gas Station

GREEN BAY – Police are investigating after a 26-year-old woman was shot and killed Sunday at a gas station on the city’s east side.

Officers responded around 2 a.m. to gunshots at the Marathon Gas Station at 610 E Walnut St., according to Green Bay police.

Green Bay police officials said officers found a 26-year-old woman who was shot multiple times, and she was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

More: Green Bay house fire sends one person to hospital, causes estimated $200,000 damage

More: Green Bay police chief, city attorney say Rep. Shae Sortwell wasn't given special treatment

Green Bay police officials said they don’t have a suspect in custody, and they don’t believe the incident was random.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Green Bay police at 920-448-3208 and reference report no. 21-265025. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 920-432-7867.

Contact Jake Prinsen at jprinsen@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @PrinsenJake.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Green Bay shooting: Woman killed at Marathon Gas Station, police said