Green Bay police investigating 'suspicious' death of 19-year-old man

GREEN BAY - Police are investigating the death of a 19-year-old man who had been reported missing Saturday morning, according to the Green Bay Police Department.

At 8:30 a.m. Saturday, the man was reported missing, police said in a news release, and a few hours later the man's body was found outside in the 1900 block of North Irwin Avenue.

The police called the death "suspicious."

An autopsy will be performed by the Brown County Medical Examiner's Office. Anyone with information related to this case can call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3200 and reference case No. 24-203393. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the "P3 Tips" app.

