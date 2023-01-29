Green Bay Police are investigating two suspicious deaths that occurred on Elkay Lane

After two deaths were discovered in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane, the Green Bay Police Department has started an investigation into the matter.

Officers were dispatched to a residence on the city's east side around 11:15 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, two people were found deceased inside the home.

Police say that the scene is still active and have yet to release any information about how the two individuals were killed but have called the deaths "suspicious."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

