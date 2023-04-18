Green Bay Police officer faces misconduct charges after man was struck by patrol car during a pursuit

GREEN BAY - A veteran Green Bay police officer faces a criminal charge of misconduct in connection with a 2021 incident in which a man was struck by a patrol car and knocked to the ground during an arrest.

The Brown County District Attorney's Office said it will charge Officer Matthew Knutson, a 13-year police department veteran, with misconduct in public office, a felony; and negligent operation of a vehicle, a misdemeanor.

Knutson has been on administrative leave since Oct. 22, 2022, police said. The department continues to pay him while he is on leave, per city policy, Police Chief Chris Davis said.

Knutson was on patrol Nov. 23, 2021, at Manitowoc Road and Bader Street on the city's east side where he saw a car enter the intersection without yielding, police officials said during a news conference Tuesday morning. The car did not stop, so Knutson pursued the vehicle.

The driver left his vehicle and ran. A second officer arrived, and joined the chase on foot, pursuing the man around several yards. Knutson, meanwhile went back to where the chase had started and began following the man in his patrol car.

More officers joined the hunt for the driver, police video shows. As the man continued to avoid police, a camera within a patrol car shows the car striking the man from behind, and he falls to the ground.

Police officials said Knutson was the driver of the patrol car when the man was struck.

Audio from the incident after the man was struck captures the man repeatedly saying "I can't breathe." A voice off-camera says, "I pushed you to the ground. You're not injured." Police did not identify that speaker.

Eleven months after the incident, the DA's office notified the police department about concerns about Knutson's version of events, the police department said in a news release. The police's Professional Standards Division began an inquiry.

Davis said he requested an independent investigation that the Brown County Sheriff's Office conducted, turning results over to the DA's office. Davis wouldn't say if the man who was struck had suffered injuries.

"I made it pretty clear when I got here that I would not tolerate excessive force," said Davis, who joined the department in 2022.

The Green Bay police continue to investigate. Davis could not say how much longer the probe would last, but said it's "very thorough and comprehensive."

Police at the news conference identified the driver being taken into custody. The Press-Gazette is not identifying him because he has no current charges related to this incident.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Green Bay Police officer faces charges after man struck by patrol car