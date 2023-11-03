Green Bay police officer Matthew Knutson admits to striking person with patrol car to end chase

GREEN BAY - A Green Bay police officer admitted this week to striking a man with his patrol car to end a foot chase in 2021, costing him nearly $1,100 in fines and charges.

Appearing before Brown County Circuit Judge Donald Zuidmulder, Knutson admitted to a modified charge of misconduct in office. The charge was reduced from misconduct in office. A charge of negligent operation of a motor vehicle was dismissed.

Knutson agreed to a $640 fine and forfeiture, $163 in court costs and $300 in additional costs in the case, which stems from a chase on Nov. 23, 2021.

Knutson has been on administrative leave since Oct. 22, 2022, police said. The department continues to pay him while he is on leave, per city policy, Police Chief Chris Davis said.

Knutson reported that he was pursuing the other person's car because the driver had entered the intersection without yielding. The police did not charge him after the incident.

Eleven months after the incident, the Brown County District Attorney's Office notified the police department about concerns of Knutson's version of events, the police department said in a news release. The police's Professional Standards Division began an inquiry.

Davis said he requested an independent investigation that the Brown County Sheriff's Office conducted, turning results over to the Brown County DA's office. Davis wouldn't say if the man who was struck had suffered injuries.

Davis has not said if he plans to take further disciplinary action against the officer.

In a statement Monday, Davis said, "As police officers, we are accountable for our actions. That is how it should be. The police service is based on trust, and we must always be worthy of that trust. We have a tremendous responsibility to keep the community safe, and to do so in a way that follows the law and our policies, and that respects people’s Constitutional and human rights. The vast majority of police professionals live up to this responsibility every day."

The police department said it expects to release its administrative investigation soon.

