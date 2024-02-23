Green Bay police respond to shooting on far west side in Open Gate Trail neighborhood

GREEN BAY - Green Bay police are asking people to avoid Open Gate Trail on the city's far west side.

Police said that at about 1 p.m. Friday they responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of Open Gate Trail after a report of a weapons call.

"We are expected to be on scene for an extended period of time," Green Bay police said.

The following road closures are in effect:

Green Ridge Drive, from West Mason Street to Open Gate Trail.

Open Gate Trail from Rolling Green Drive to Square Terrace.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the police department at 920-448-3200 and reference case #24-209187.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Green Bay police respond to shooting on far west side