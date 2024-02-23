Green Bay police respond to shooting on far west side in Open Gate Trail neighborhood

Benita Mathew, Green Bay Press-Gazette
GREEN BAY - Green Bay police are asking people to avoid Open Gate Trail on the city's far west side.

Police said that at about 1 p.m. Friday they responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of Open Gate Trail after a report of a weapons call.

"We are expected to be on scene for an extended period of time," Green Bay police said.

The following road closures are in effect:

  • Green Ridge Drive, from West Mason Street to Open Gate Trail.

  • Open Gate Trail from Rolling Green Drive to Square Terrace.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the police department at 920-448-3200 and reference case #24-209187.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Green Bay police respond to shooting on far west side