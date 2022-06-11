Green Bay police search for missing 4- and 5-year-old girls

GREEN BAY – Green Bay police are looking for two missing girls who were last seen in the area of St. George and Harvey streets.

Both girls are nonverbal and do not speak at all, police said. They were last seen sleeping.

Emma, 5, has medium to long blond hair with layers, and was last seen wearing a black dress with flowers on it and black sandals. Cora, 4, has short, ear-length curly or wavy blond hair and was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt down to her knees and barefoot.

The Green Bay Police Department is looking for missing 4 and 5 year old white females. Emma and Cora. https://t.co/4WPytDxIm9 — Green Bay Police (@GBPolice) June 11, 2022

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Green Bay police at 920-448-3200.

