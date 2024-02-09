Green Bay police still looking for suspect and witnesses in Deckner Avenue shooting

GREEN BAY - Police are still looking for a suspect involved in a shooting that sent a 28-year-old Green Bay man to the hospital for injuries.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Deckner Avenue, according to a news release from Green Bay police.

The 28-year-old man is stable but remains in the hospital, as of 2 p.m. Friday, Green Bay police spokesperson Jennifer Gonzalez said. No one has been arrested for the shooting and police are still looking for witnesses as of Friday afternoon.

Police said the public is not in any immediate danger.

Anyone with information can call police at 920-448-3200 or stay anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Green Bay police looking for suspect in Deckner Avenue shooting