Green Bay police say suspicious death is homicide, identify Iron Mountain, Mich., man as suspect

GREEN BAY - Green Bay police on Wednesday labeled the suspicious death they began investigating Tuesday as a homicide and said they are looking for a Michigan man in connection with the killing.

They identified the man they're seeking as Caleb Anderson of Iron Mountain, Michigan, and say he should be considered armed and dangerous. Police said Anderson is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. They ask the public to notify police immediately if they see Anderson, or the blue 2013 Ford Fiesta, with Wisconsin license plate number 207-HUH, he may be driving.

The car was seen on Packerland Drive shortly after the time police believe the victim was slain. Police believe Anderson was driving it.

They have yet to release the victim's name, saying they are limited in what they can release.

Police said Anderson also has ties to the Greenville, Alabama, area.

Officers were called to 1320 Packerland Drive about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday for a welfare check. They discovered a body and said the death was suspicious.

If you know anything about the killing or about Anderson, please call (920) 448-3200 and refer to report 22-241402. To remain anonymous, and possibly qualify for a reward, contact the Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers by phone (920) 432-7867, via the Web www.432stop.com, or by using the P3 app through Google play or App store.

