Green Bay prison inmate charged with homicide in stabbing death of fellow inmate

GREEN BAY - A Green Bay Correctional Institution inmate has been charged with homicide in an Oct. 21 knife attack that left a second inmate dead and injured a third inmate.

Joshua J. Scolman, 39, of Milwaukee, was charged Friday with first-degree intentional homicide as a repeat offender, and attempted first-degree intentional homicide. He is charged in an attack that fatally injured Timothy Nabors, 25, of Milwaukee.

According to the criminal complaint, Scolman stabbed Nabors with a home-made knife shortly before dawn on Oct. 21. The stabbing pierced Nabors' heart, the complaint said. The Brown County medical examiner notified prison staff Oct. 27 that Nabors was brain dead, according to the complaint.

RELATED:Violent felon attacked Green Bay prison workers

Moments after stabbing Nabors, Scolman wounded a second inmate with the homemade knife, the complaint said. Moments later, corrections officers subdued Scolman with pepper spray.

Scolman is serving 45 years in prison for three counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, and five years for driving while intoxicated in connection with a 2006 crash in Milwaukee County that killed three people. Nabors was serving a 15-year sentence for a 2020 conviction for second-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 16.

Contact dschneid@greenbaypressgazette.com, (920) 265-2070 or on Twitter @PGDougSchneider

SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Become a subscriber today

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Green Bay prison inmate charged in fatal stabbing of a second inmate