Green Bay Rep. Kristina Shelton won't seek reelection to the 90th Assembly District

GREEN BAY - State Rep. Kristina Shelton, D-Green Bay announced Wednesday she will be retiring from the state Assembly.

Elected in 2020 to represent the 90th Assembly District, Shelton announced she will not be seeking a third term in November. Shelton said in a press release she will be retiring "to prioritize and devote more time to (her) family and (her) professional goals."

“I am deeply thankful for the opportunities to make a positive impact in our community and look forward to continuing to serve the 90th for the remainder of the term," Shelton said in the release. "The people of the 90th elected me to be their representative, entrusting me to be their voice in the Capitol. I will forever be grateful and proud to have the unwavering support of such an incredible community.

