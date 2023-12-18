How Green Bay residents' water, sewer and stormwater utility bills will change in 2024

GREEN BAY - Green Bay residents will pay a little more for stormwater, the same for water and more for sewer service in 2024.

Water, sanitary sewer and stormwater are the three main components of the quarterly bill the Green Bay Water Utility sends out to Green Bay property owners. The water utility sends the bills, but two organizations set the fixed and usage-based rates that combine to make up the total quarterly cost.

The Green Bay Water Utility manages the water system and sets the water rates. The city of Green Bay sets charges for both the wastewater sewer system and stormwater management.

A screenshot of a sample bill available on the Green Bay Water Utility's website shows the three utility charges -- water, sanitary sewer and stormwater -- that combine to make up Green Bay residents' quarterly utility bill.

Water and sewer utilities in Green Bay and beyond charge customers a combination of pre-set fees and a fee based on the volume of water they use or waste they generate. A set stormwater fee is charged based on the square footage of your property.

Here's how city residents' bills will change in 2024.

The city installed a vegetated swales when it reconstructed North Monroe Avenue in Green Bay to help with stormwater runoff.

Green Bay property owners will see increase in stormwater utility fee

The Green Bay City Council recently approved the stormwater utility's $10.9 million 2024 budget and a 1.4% increase in the quarterly fee property owners pay.

Stormwater charges are based on an equivalent runoff unit, or ERU, that corresponds to the square footage of a property. In Green Bay, one ERU equals 3,000 square feet of property.

The quarterly fee per ERU will increase 1.4% from $33.63 per quarter, or $134.53 per year in 2023, to $34.11, or $135.46 per year in 2024. The ERU rate has increased 48% in the last five years, from $23.04 per ERU per quarter in 2019.

Green Bay sanitary sewer rates will increase

The Green Bay City Council will next consider a recommendation to increase the volume charge residential customers pay for sanitary sewer service.

The proposed rate would increase the quarterly sewer charge by more than $4-per-quarter, or 2.8%, for the average residential customer, who uses about 1,800 cubic feet per quarter.

The combined volume charge would increase from $6.12 per 100 cubic feet to $6.17 per 100 cubic feet. The increase would push the average customer's quarterly sewer bill from $148.06 to $152.26.

The sanitary sewer volume rate city residents pay combines the city's costs to maintain its sewer system and NEW Water's cost to treat and process waste. NEW Water charges each community a wholesale rate for wastewater treatment services. Each municipality adds its own, separate operating and maintenance costs to the wholesale rate it pays for treatment services and sets a monthly or quarterly charge based on its costs.

In 2024, the city's rate will remain flat at $2.29 per 100 cubic feet while the cost of NEW Water services will increase from $3.83 to $3.88 per 100 cubic feet.

NEW Water is the region's sanitary sewer utility, founded in 1931. It provides wholesale wastewater conveyance and treatment services to 15 communities that include Green Bay, De Pere, Ashwaubenon, Allouez, Howard, Hobart, Bellevue and Luxemburg.

Green Bay Water logo

Green Bay Water Utility rates remain flat, but ...

Residential Green Bay Water Utility customer rates will remain unchanged to start 2024 and the average residential customer can expect to see a quarterly charge of about $65.65.

Three main components go into the water utility's quarterly charge: A fixed water meter charge, a fixed fire protection fee and a volume-based fee of $2.66 per month per 100 cubic feet of water used.

The average residential customer uses about 1,425 gallons of water per quarter for a water usage fee of $37.91 plus a $20.40 water meter charge plus a $7.35 charge for public fire protection nets you a total water service charge of $65.65.

Note those rates will remain unchanged to start 2024.

... a rate increase request is coming in 2024

Green Bay Water Utility expects to apply for a rate increase in early 2024, the first rate increase since June 1, 2020.

The Wisconsin Public Service Commission must review and approve any water utility rate increase applications. Green Bay Water has not submitted its application yet. The commission also can make changes to utility's request so it is not clear exactly how the increase would affect residential customers' costs.

Water utility officials expect the review process to last several months, if not longer, which would mean a rate increase could be implemented by summer or fall. The utility cited increased operating costs, maintenance costs, and construction costs necessitated the rate increase request.

Contact Jeff Bollier at (920) 431-8387 or jbollier@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JeffBollier.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: What will Green Bay water, sewer bills look like for 2024?