Green Bay road conditions icy; police warn drivers to use caution after Packers game

GREEN BAY - Dropping temperatures and wet roads have combined to make for icy conditions Sunday night.

The Green Bay Police Department warned drivers to "expect slick conditions" Sunday night and early Monday.

"There have been numerous accidents on interstates, highways and city streets. The local bridges and overpasses are reported to be icy," the police department said.

The Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge, which carries Interstate 43 over the Fox River was closed because of weather conditions from 6:30-8 p.m. Sunday.

Snow and a snow/rain mix during the day and into the evening turned roads slick as the temperature dropped below freezing, to 31 at 9:15 p.m. Sunday.

The timing of the bad roads will affect those leaving the Green Bay Packers-Kansas City Chiefs game at Lambeau Field.

The police department is asking those leaving the game "to please drive with caution on the way home. Do NOT rush, and keep enough distance between your vehicle and the vehicle ahead of you to allow for extra room to safely stop if needed."

You can find road conditions at https://511wi.gov/ or dial 5-1-1 for the latest travel conditions.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Green Bay police warn of icy road conditions, numerous accidents