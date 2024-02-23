Green Bay School Board to discuss hiring an interim superintendent Monday

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay School Board is meeting in closed session Monday to discuss the contract and hiring of an interim superintendent after former superintendent Claude Tiller resigned Feb. 17.

Tiller was under investigation for comments he made on an Atlanta radio show earlier in February.

He was placed on administrative leave Feb. 13, and in his absence, Deputy Superintendent Vicki Bayer has been filling in. She previously led the district when former superintendent Stephen Murley unexpectedly retired in spring 2022 before the end of the school year.

Bayer continued as the interim superintendent until Tiller started in July. Now that the district is once again without a leader, Bayer is back at the helm, and the board is once again looking for another superintendent.

Green Bay School District Interim Superintendent Vicki Bayer takes notes during a School Board meeting June 5, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

District back to where it was a year ago: searching for a new superintendent.

As part of the superintendent search that led to Tiller being hired, the School Board used headhunting firm BWP & Associates, spending over $44,000.

However, a stipulation in the BWP & Associates' contract states that it will conduct another search for the board if the superintendent resigns or is dismissed within 24 months of starting. Tiller had been in the position for only seven months.

The board has to pay for expenses like advertising for the position and consultant travel throughout the new search.

It's unclear when the board will begin the next search and how long it will be until the district has a new leader. The board hired BWP & Associates in October 2022 and didn't officially hire Tiller until March, a five-month process.

Superintendent contracts typically start at the beginning of the district's fiscal year, which is July 1. If the consulting firm started its search for the next district leader March 1, the board would have four months to hire someone by the typical July 1 start date.

Former Green Bay School District Superintendent Claude Tiller.

Why did former Green Bay Superintendent Claude Tiller resign?

After less than a year on the job, Tiller resigned Feb. 17 amid an investigation into comments he made on an Atlanta radio show in early February. The nature of Tiller's comments were unknown until Wednesday, days after his resignation was accepted by the School Board.

The Press-Gazette obtained a Facebook Live video of the radio show interview, which includes both on air comments and conversations between Tiller and the host during commercial breaks.

Listen to the entire video here: Radio show interview of former Green Bay School District Superintendent Claude Tiller released

In the nearly two-hour conversation, Tiller talked about student mental health, applying for the superintendent job, re-energizing clubs for students and staff of color, the need to hire more teachers of color and his vision to make the Green Bay School District known for its education.

During one of the commercial breaks, Tiller called a district principal a "wicked witch," describing how she was treating an employee of color at the school.

The Green Bay School Board pictured on February 17, 2024 in Green Bay. Later that evening, the board accepted the resignation of Superintendent Claude Tiller.

How to attend Monday's meeting and register to speak at the public forum.

Before the board goes into closed session, it is scheduled to meet for its regularly scheduled open session at 6 p.m. Monday in Room 337 at the district's 200 S. Broadway downtown office. There will be a public forum at the beginning of the meeting where community members can have five minutes each to speak.

The public can register to speak during the public forum in-person at the meeting or online by 3 p.m. Monday.

