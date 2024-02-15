Green Bay School Board to hold closed meeting Thursday, discussing Superintendent Claude Tiller

Claude Tiller, the superintendent of the Green Bay School District, attends a meet-and-greet July 18 in Green Bay. Tiller is on leave while the school board reviews comments he made recently on an Atlanta radio show.

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay School Board is holding a closed session meeting Thursday evening to discuss Superintendent Claude Tiller and confer with legal counsel, according to the agenda.

The meeting is just for discussion, and no action will be taken in open session, according to the agenda.

The board placed Tiller on paid leave Tuesday to review comments he made on an Atlanta-based radio show last week. He can be placed on paid leave "pending investigation into possible misconduct," according to his contract.

The nature of Tiller's comments on the radio show are unknown. There is no copy of the interview online.

The Press-Gazette has filed a public records request with the district seeking a copy of the interview. The board's legal counsel, Geoffrey Lacy, said he anticipates releasing the video to the Press-Gazette on Feb. 21.

Ed Dorff, a former Green Bay principal and former board member who said he heard the interview, spoke at Monday's board meeting. He recounted that Tiller made disparaging comments about a colleague in the interview.

The board has been largely quiet about its review of Tiller's actions, except for acknowledging it is aware of Tiller's comments and is working through some of the issues raised.

Board President Laura McCoy has not answered the Press-Gazette's questions on whether the entirety of the board has heard Tiller's interview, what the nature of his comments were, the board's next steps, which board policies the comments are being reviewed under or why the board has retained private counsel for the review.

Tiller was in Atlanta on Feb. 6 to recruit teachers from historically Black colleges and universities. While there, he also appeared on an evening talk radio show on 1380 WAOK.

The show, "REALationship Talk," is hosted by Adrienne Berry. Tiller's interview focused on navigating educational leadership, according to the station's Facebook page. Berry did not respond to the Press-Gazette's phone call or social media messages.

Tiller also did not respond to the Press-Gazette's multiple interview requests. He is in his first year as superintendent of the district, having started in July. He is the district's third superintendent in almost as many years.

Former Superintendent Stephen Murley resigned in April 2022, citing health concerns, after less than two years in the position. Then Deputy Superintendent Vicki Bayer stepped into the role on an interim basis, until Tiller started over the summer.

