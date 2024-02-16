Green Bay School Board meeting Saturday, potentially taking action on Superintendent Claude Tiller

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay School Board will meet Saturday in closed session with the potential for action against Superintendent Claude Tiller, according to the meeting agenda.

Tiller is under review for remarks he made on an Atlanta radio show last week. The nature of those comments are unknown, and there is no copy of the interview online. The Press-Gazette expects to receive a copy of the radio show interview Tuesday from the Green Bay School District.

The board plans to meet in closed session at 2 p.m. Saturday and may convene in open session to take action, the agenda says. There will be no public forum opportunity.

Tiller has been on administrative leave while the School Board conducts its review.

This story will be updated.

