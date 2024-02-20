Green Bay School District recommends closing Howe Elementary, making Washington Middle K-8

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay School District is proposing to close Howe Elementary and convert Washington Middle to a 4K-8 school.

Over the last year, the district voted to close and consolidate three schools based on recommendations from a facilities consulting firm and community task force. The two groups suggested closing 11 schools in addition to the downtown district office at 200 S. Broadway.

Washington Middle was originally recommended to close, despite receiving over $5.6 million in capital investments since 2010, according to the district's fixed assets. The recommendation to close Washington, with a student population that is 52% Hispanic, was met with strong opposition from the Latino community and calls to consider it as a 4K-8 site.

Howe Elementary, which is 33% Black and 22% Hispanic, was not among the original closure recommendations. About 93% of Howe's students are considered economically disadvantaged, according to 2022-23 enrollment data from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.

The school has an ideal capacity of 525 students with a September enrollment count of 372. Washington Middle has 711 students as of September. According to the district's facilities consultant, ATS&R, combining Howe and Washington would exceed Washington's ideal capacity of 980 students.

Howe is also a community school which acts as a neighborhood hub that supports students, families and neighbors by providing access to academic, emotional, health and social services, according to the school's website. It's had about $320,000 invested in maintenance and improvements since 2010.

Washington Middle School located at 314 S Baird St. in Green Bay, Wis.

Boundary Adjustment Advisory Committee to meet Feb. 28 to review two scenarios

At its Feb. 28 meeting, the district's Boundary Adjustment Advisory Committee will review two boundary scenarios. One scenario would make Franklin Middle School a 4K-8 or Franklin a 4K-6 and West High a 7-12 school.

The other option would transform Langlade Elementary, McAuliffe Elementary and Washington Middle into 4K-8 schools. Making Washington a 4K-8 would mean that Howe Elementary would close, according to the proposal.

The district's consultant, Woolpert, won't be recommending scenarios that close Washington Middle School, according to a district press release.

"It was not possible to come up with a reasonable boundary solution that did not result in overcrowding at Edison Middle School," the release said.

After the meeting, the consultant will make revisions based on the committee's feedback, according to the district. Then the district will present those revised options to the public for review from March 12-15.

The Boundary Committee will present its final recommendations to the board in June.

Howe Elementary

District cites bridge work for recommending Howe Elementary close.

The district recommends closing Howe because the Wisconsin Department of Transportation will potentially reconstruct the Mason Street Bridge that runs over the school in 2032.

The district says this raises "some potential safety concerns," according to its release.

The district also says that Howe and Washington both serve the Navarino Neighborhood.

How to tune into the boundary committee meetings.

The Boundary Committee will meet virtually at 6 p.m. Feb. 28 to discuss the scenarios. The meeting will be livestreamed on the district's YouTube page @gbapsstream5809.

The tentative schedule for future meetings is:

March 12-14 in person

April 2 virtually

April 30-May 12 in person

May 14 in person

May 21 virtual

June 10 in person final presentation of recommendations to the board

