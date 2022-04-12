Green Bay School District Superintendent Steven Murley retires because of health reasons

Murley

GREEN BAY - Green Bay School District Superintendent Steven Murley retired Monday night because of health reasons, the district announced Tuesday.

The Green Bay School Board met Monday night in closed session and then accepted the retirement, effective immediately.

The School Board appointed Deputy Superintendent Vicki Bayer to serve as interim superintendent starting today.

Murley told the board he was retiring because his "health reasons that he and his family have determined require his full attention," according to a news release from the school district.

Vicki Bayer

"This district has shown extraordinary commitment through the most difficult period of time ever experienced in public education," Murley said. "I would like to express my heartfelt appreciation to all for their support of the district and our children during my term as superintendent."

The Green Bay School Board hired Murley in March 2020 and started in his job July 1, 2020. He had been superintendent for the Iowa City Community School District. Murley was a finalist for the role along with Sonia Stewart, executive officer of organizational development for Metro Nashville Public Schools.

He replaced Superintendent Michelle Langenfeld, who retired at the end of the 2019-20 school year.

“Mr. Murley joined the school district during a pandemic and led through the challenges and constantly changing circumstances. We wish him all the best as he understandably needs to focus on his health at this time," Board president Eric Vanden Heuvel said in the news release.

Murley was hired with an annual salary of $220,000, plus benefits.

Bayer became part of the district in 2013 as associate principal at Lombardi Middle School. She has been an educator for 32 years, mostly as a classroom teacher, department chair, and program coordinator.

The board will decide on a timeline for the search for the next superintendent in the next few weeks.

