Green Bay School District wants to postpone $150M referendum after not enough community support

GREEN BAY — After a community survey showed there wasn't enough support for a $150 million referendum in the Green Bay School District, the district wants to delay until fall 2024.

The district originally planned to put a capital referendum on the spring ballot to secure funding for a new west side elementary school and other maintenance projects. A community survey showed that only 48% of area voters said they supported the referendum, just shy of the majority needed to pass.

The district is now proposing the Green Bay School Board wait until the fall 2024 election, according to a district memo to the board. That is also a presidential election, which typically sees higher voter turnout.

More: Why is Green Bay closing schools?

In fall 2022, voters approved a $92.6 million capital referendum for facility maintenance and athletic upgrades, such as a new stadium at Preble High School and new baseball fields at Southwest High.

The De Pere School District also recently made an adjustment to its referendum plans after its community survey showed not enough support for their referendums.

Green Bay's proposed 2024 referendum includes $66 million for a new west side elementary to house students who currently attend Keller, Kennedy and MacArthur elementary schools. About $67 million for renovations and deferred maintenance, and then $17 million for safety upgrades. All of that totals $150 million.

There is larger community support for maintenance and security upgrades, with 65% and 76% in favor, respectively.

The district hopes that by delaying the referendum, that "several activities" throughout the school year will "provide greater certainty for GBAPS and the community," according to the district's memo.

According to the district, those activities include:

The completion of the majority of the fall 2022 referendum projects,

Paying off 87% of the fall 2022 referendum debt by the end of next year,

Launching the district's strategic planning initiative,

The completion of the Boundary Adjustment Committee's work reconfiguring school boundaries and feeder patterns.

The school board is expected to discuss the timeline adjustments at its Monday board meeting, according to the agenda.

Danielle DuClos is a Report for America corps member who covers K-12 education for the Green Bay Press-Gazette. Contact her at dduclos@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @danielle_duclos. You can directly support her work with a tax-deductible donation at GreenBayPressGazette.com/RFA or by check made out to The GroundTruth Project with subject line Report for America Green Bay Press Gazette Campaign. Address: The GroundTruth Project, Lockbox Services, 9450 SW Gemini Drive, PMB 46837, Beaverton, Oregon 97008-7105.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Green Bay School District to delay referendum after not enough support