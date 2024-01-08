Green Bay is expected to get between six to ten inches of snow Tuesday.

GREEN BAY — School districts in the Green Bay area are already canceling class ahead of a snowstorm that's expected to bring 6 to 10 inches of snow to the city starting Monday night.

The Green Bay School District is canceling class and all after school activities Tuesday, it announced on Facebook Monday afternoon. The Pulaski Community School District is also not having school Tuesday because of snow.

Here are the school districts that have canceled Tuesday classes and after-school activities as of Monday afternoon:

Ashwaubenon School District

De Pere School District

Howard-Suamico School District

Green Bay School District

Pulaski Community School District

Wrightstown Community School District

More on the storm: As much as 6-10 inches of snow expected to hit Green Bay on Tuesday afternoon, evening

A winter storm warning is in effect from 3 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday. The National Weather Service said the heaviest snowfall is expected east and south of a line from Stevens Point to Shawano to Wausaukee. Most of the snow will fall Tuesday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.

This story will be updated.

Danielle DuClos is a Report for America corps member who covers K-12 education for the Green Bay Press-Gazette. Contact her at dduclos@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @danielle_duclos. You can directly support her work with a tax-deductible donation at GreenBayPressGazette.com/RFA or by check made out to The GroundTruth Project with subject line Report for America Green Bay Press Gazette Campaign. Address: The GroundTruth Project, Lockbox Services, 9450 SW Gemini Drive, PMB 46837, Beaverton, Oregon 97008-7105.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: These Green Bay Schools will be closed Tuesday because of snow storm