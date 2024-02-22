Green Bay Superintendent Claude Tiller resigned Saturday; here's a timeline of events

GREEN BAY — Green Bay School District Superintendent Claude Tiller resigned Saturday amid an investigation into radio show comments he made earlier in February. From the date of the radio show to his resignation was less than two weeks.

But a lot happened in those 12 days, including multiple Green Bay School Board closed door meetings and Tiller being placed on leave.

Here's what we know about the timeline of events.

Feb. 6: Claude Tiller goes to Atlanta, appears on talk radio show.

Tiller headed to Atlanta on a recruiting trip for teachers from three historically black colleges and universities: Morehouse College, Clark Atlanta University and Spelman College, according to his X, formerly known as Twitter, account.

He was accompanied by the district's executive director of human resources, Mike Friis, and the manager of student engagement, attendance and advocacy at East High, Kominiko Sila.

While Tiller was in Atlanta, he appeared on a talk radio show on 1380 WAOK. The show, "REALationship Talk," is hosted by Adrienne Berry. Tiller's interview focused on navigating educational leadership, according to the station's Facebook page.

The interview is not available online, so the nature of Tiller's comments are unknown. But the Press-Gazette expects to obtained a copy through an open records request Feb. 21.

Feb. 9: Green Bay School Board holds closed session, likely about Tiller.

On Friday evening, Feb. 9, the School Board met in closed session to discuss strategy for potential litigation, according to the agenda. The agenda did not provide any further detail on the meeting's topic, so it's not clear whether it was specifically to discuss Tiller.

However, it's rare that the board holds meetings, whether in closed or open session, on Friday evenings.

Feb. 12: The public learns Claude Tiller is under review for his radio show comments.

By the following Monday, Feb. 12, the public learned that Tiller was under investigation for the comments he made on the 1380 WAOK radio show the previous week.

By this time, the board had also hired attorney Geoffrey Lacy. Lacy provides legal representation in labor relations including contract negotiations and grievance processing, according to his law firm's website. His primary client base includes public school districts, the website says. He represented the Pulaski School District when it got a restraining order against the Wisconsin chapter leader of Gays Against Groomers.

That evening, the School Board has its regularly scheduled work session. Tiller was not there, and he usually attends.

Feb. 13: Claude Tiller is placed on administrative leave.

The evening of Tuesday, Feb. 13, the Green Bay School Board released a statement via Lacy saying Tiller had been placed on paid administrative leave.

"The Green Bay School District Board of Education has placed Superintendent Dr. Claude Tiller Jr. on paid administrative leave as it works through the issues raised in an Atlanta radio station interview," the statement said.

The board can place Tiller on leave "pending investigation into possible misconduct," according to his contract.

Feb. 15: Green Bay School Board holds another closed session meeting about Tiller.

On Thursday, Feb. 15, the School Board held another closed session meeting. This time, the agenda specified it was about Tiller, saying the meeting was to "discuss strategy for potential litigation and conferring with legal counsel regarding a personnel matter pertaining to the Superintendent of Schools and Learning."

Feb. 16: Green Bay School Board announces it's holding a third closed session meeting about Tiller.

Late afternoon Friday, Feb. 16, the board announced its plans to hold a third closed session meeting to discuss Tiller and his radio show comments. The meeting was scheduled for Saturday. The board rarely meets on the weekends, typically reserving meetings for Mondays.

Throughout the entirety of 2023, the board met on the weekend only once. It met on a Sunday in March to discuss who to hire as the next superintendent, which ultimately was Tiller.

More than 50 community members turn out for a Saturday meeting of the Green Bay School Board on Feb. 17, 2024. The board immediately went into closed session where they are expected to discuss Superintendent Claude Tiller and his comments in an interview on an Atlanta radio station on Feb. 6.

Feb. 17: Claude Tiller resigns as superintendent.

At the Saturday closed session, over 50 community members gathered at the district's downtown office. The board convened at 2 p.m. and immediately went into closed session. After nearly three hours of discussion, the board unanimously accepted Tiller's resignation.

Board President Laura McCoy quickly left the board room and was not available for comment.

Community members were outraged to hear Tiller had resigned, especially before the public got to see the interview and hear Tiller's comments for themselves.

"We're here today to demand that the board of education not make a decision on anything until the video was released," Amanda Garcia, the executive director of Casa Alba Melanie, said at Saturday's meeting. "But they moved quickly and swiftly, intentionally."

Later that evening, Tiller released a letter to the community saying he resigned with mixed emotions amid the radio show comments.

"I provided my perspectives with candor, anchoring my narrative in both my professional insights and personal experiences as an educational leader of color. Simply put, I spoke my truth," he wrote.

He said his intention was never to "call out" specific individuals, but to highlight where collective efforts can significantly improve education. Tiller emphasized he was speaking about the "the broader systemic issues within public education that contribute to ongoing challenges" in many school districts.

"In the days subsequent to my appearance on the program, it was disheartening to learn that select comments in my two-hour long interview were interpreted in a manner that inadvertently caused offense with some in our school community," he said. "It's important to emphasize that my comments were specifically directed toward the broader systemic issues within public education that contribute to ongoing challenges."

Feb. 21: The Press-Gazette obtains a copy of the radio show interview.

The Press-Gazette obtained a copy of the interview Wednesday through a public records request.

The Press-Gazette obtained a Facebook Live video from the show's host that is separate from the radio station's officially recorded interview. The video includes both on-air comments and conversations between Tiller and the host, Adrienne Berry, during commercial breaks.

In the near two-hour-long conversation, Tiller talked about: student mental health, applying for the superintendent job, re-energizing clubs for students and staff of color, the need to hire more teachers of color and his vision to make the Green Bay School District known for its education.

During one of the commercial breaks, Tiller called a district principal a "wicked witch," describing how she was treating an employee of color at the school.

Feb. 27: The Press-Gazette expects to get a copy of Claude Tiller's settlement agreement.

The Press-Gazette also submitted a public records request for a copy of any resignation agreements between the School Board and Tiller. Wisconsin law requires that Tiller get five working days to challenge the release of the agreement before it can be provided to the Press-Gazette.

Lacy said the agreement is expected to be released Feb. 27.

