Green Bay Superintendent Claude Tiller reportedly under investigation for radio show comments

Claude Tiller, the superintendent of the Green Bay School District, shakes hands with former school board member Jean Marsch of Allouez at a meet-and-greet July 18 at the Aging & Disability Resource Center of Brown County in Green Bay.

GREEN BAY — Green Bay School District Superintendent Claude Tiller is under investigation for comments he made on an Atlanta-based talk radio show last week, according to WBAY.

The Green Bay School Board is working with attorney Geoffrey Lacy, according to the district's legal counsel, Melissa Thiel Collar. Lacy represented the Pulaski School District when it got a restraining order against the Wisconsin's chapter leader of Gays Against Groomers.

Lacy did not immediately respond to the Press-Gazette's questions.

Tiller was in Atlanta on Feb. 6 to recruit teachers from Morehouse College, Clark Atlanta University and Spelman College, according to his X, formerly known as Twitter, account. While there, he was a guest on a WAOK 1380 radio talk show REALationship Talk.

The Feb. 6 show, hosted by Adrienne Berry, focused on navigating educational leadership, according to the station's Facebook page. The show segment is not available online and the nature of Tiller's comments are unknown.

The Green Bay School Board had a closed session meeting Friday evening "to discuss strategy for potential litigation."

Tiller started as the district's superintendent in July, coming from Detroit Public Schools.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Danielle is a Report for America corps member who covers K-12 education for the Green Bay Press-Gazette. Contact her at dduclos@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @danielle_duclos. You can directly support her work with a tax-deductible donation at GreenBayPressGazette.com/RFA or by check made out to The GroundTruth Project with subject line Report for America Green Bay Press Gazette Campaign. Address: The GroundTruth Project, Lockbox Services, 9450 SW Gemini Drive, PMB 46837, Beaverton, Oregon 97008-7105.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Green Bay Superintendent Claude Tiller reportedly under investigation