Green Bay weather updates: Bulk of snow still to come today as snow forces school closures

Snow falls in northwestern Brown County on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. More snow is expected throughout the day as forecasters are calling for a total of 6-9 inches for the Green Bay area.

GREEN BAY - People woke up to the first round of snow on the ground Tuesday in Green Bay in the first big snowstorm of the season. The snow will continue throughout the day as drivers are cautioned from traveling.

The storm system is coming up from the central Great Plains and will reach the Great Lakes area this week.

The estimated total amount of snow decreased a couple inches from Tuesday's forecast but will still make for a dangerous commute and low visibility. The most accumulations are expected in the eastern Fox Valley and lakeshore areas.

Here's how much more snow you can expect, what schools are closed, and if more snow is on the way the rest of the week as of 9:30 a.m. today.

How much snow did Green Bay get so far?

The impact of the storm hasn't come through yet. The National Weather Service in Ashwaubenon hasn't gone out to measure official totals of snow on the ground yet, but meteorologist Scott Berschback said areas in Green Bay got about an 1½ to 2 inches as of 9 a.m. today based on a few observations.

How much more snow is coming?

The bulk of the snow will come in the afternoon around 3 to 9 p.m. The Green Bay area is expected to get a total of 4 to 8 inches throughout the day, Berschback said.

Most of the impact of the snow will hit during the evening commute as the winds kick up speed, reaching 35 to 40 mph.

"They'll pick up pretty good after the noon hour," Berschback said.

The strong winds will cause blowing snow and make visibility low and bring heavy wet snow.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday for Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Calumet, and Manitowoc counties.

The snow will taper off around midnight.

Green Bay-area school districts cancel classes

Green Bay-area school districts including Ashwaubenon, De Pere, Howard-Suamico, Green Bay, Notre Dame Academy, Pulaski, West De Pere and Wrightstown announced classes and after-school activities are canceled Tuesday because of the snow.

