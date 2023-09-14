Green Bay woman convicted of child neglect for 2022 fentanyl death of 18-month-old son

GREEN BAY – A Green Bay woman pleaded guilty Thursday to child neglect for the 2022 fentanyl-related death of her 18-month-old son, online court records say.

Tyana Putzlocker, 23, was convicted of neglecting a child, where the child dies as a consequence, a Class D felony. She may face up to 25 years in prison, a fine of $100,000, or both, when she is sentenced Nov. 20.

The baby's father, Derrick Young Jr., 25, also faces the same charge, in addition to felony bail jumping. At the time of their son's death, Young had pending charges in a 2021 case involving multiple drug-related felonies, including possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession of cocaine and possession of a firearm while convicted of a felony.

Young's next court appearance, a final pre-trial conference for his charges in the death of the child and a status conference for his charges in the 2021 drug case, is scheduled for 8:45 a.m. Oct. 13 in Brown County Circuit Court.

According to a criminal complaint, on May 3, 2022, the family had been napping on a bed at Putzlocker's apartment on South Taylor Street when they awoke to find the child not breathing. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A medical examiner found there was fentanyl present in the child's body, and that the fentanyl likely played a significant role in the child's death.

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is up to 100 times stronger than morphine and 50 times stronger than heroin, according to the CDC.

Both Puzlocker and Young have been in custody at the Brown County Jail since they were charged in July 2022, according to jail records.

Putzlocker faced an additional charge of misdemeanor bail jumping, but that charge was dismissed in a plea deal. She additionally pleaded guilty Thursday to a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving and causing bodily harm, from an April 2022 case. She will be sentenced in that case at the same time as the child neglect case.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Green Bay woman convicted in 18-month-old son's fentanyl death