Green Bay's new license-plate cameras led to arrest of second brother accused in shooting death, police say

GREEN BAY - Four months after an early morning fatal shooting on the west side, two suspects are in custody and facing homicide charges. One of them was caught after police used the city's new traffic-surveillance cameras to track him down.

Gustavo Cantu, 40, of Green Bay and his brother, Alejandro Cantu, 31, of De Pere are both charged with first-degree intentional homicide, as party to the crime, in the death of Randall M. Denny, 34, of Hobart.

Law enforcement had been seeking both men since the fatal shooting at 5:05 a.m. April 30, when Denny was confronted near the intersection of Perkins and Western avenues on the city's west side.

Alejandro Cantu was arrested about 3:20 a.m. Thursday at a Green Bay hotel, Green Bay police said, after they were notified that he had returned to the Green Bay area. They used the city's license plate reader to lead them to an east-side hotel at 12:34 a.m. Thursday, where Cantu was arrested.

The city installed the cameras in high-traffic areas of Green Bay over the summer as part of a two-month test. The city would need to pay an estimated $70,000 a year to keep them.

Gustavo Cantu was arrested Aug. 20 in Ingram, Texas, following a traffic stop. Ingram is about 70 minutes northwest of San Antonio. It was believed Alejandro Cantu was also in Texas.

A third man, Jacob Ventura, 35, of Green Bay faces the same charges. He is in Brown County Jail and has a plea hearing set for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 14.

Bail as been set at $2 million for Gustavo Cantu; Alejandro Cantu was due in court Thursday afternoon.

The criminal complaint states Denny stole some items, including handguns, jewelry, boots and "a large amount" of methamphetamine belonging to one of the Cantus, .

Detectives say a witness said Denny was told to return the items, but he did not, and Gustavo Cantu "seemed more upset about that," according to the complaint.

Witnesses told police they heard up to seven shots fired near the site where Denny's body was found. Dr. Vincent Tranchida, then Brown County's medical examiner, said Denny was killed by a gunshot to the head.

