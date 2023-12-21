Green Bay's West High evacuated Thursday after bomb threat

GREEN BAY — Students at West High School in Green Bay were evacuated Thursday morning after a bomb threat.

Law enforcement is searching the school with a K9 unit "out of an abundance of caution," according to the Green Bay School District's Facebook page.

This is comes after Kennedy Elementary and Lombardi Middle schools received bomb threats in October.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

