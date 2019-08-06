How a Green Beret’s Hazing Led to Murder Charges for Elite Troops

NORFOLK, Virginia—The killing started out as a joke.

None of the Navy SEALs or Marine Raiders based in Mali in 2017 took seriously the idea of getting a prostitute or even the suggestion that one of the local guards sexually assault their Army Special Forces teammate as payback for ditching them. At least not until all four were all lined up outside Army Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar’s door with two rolls of duct tape and a sledge hammer.

At that point, “Operation Toss Salad”—as they called it—was a go.

Now, two years later, Marine Raider Gunnery Sgt. Mario Madera-Rodriguez, 34, and Navy Special Operations Chief Tony DeDolph, 40, face charges including murder in the strangulation death of Melgar, a Green Beret. Both appeared Monday at a hearing at Naval Station Norfolk to determine if they will face a court martial.

The hearing comes in the wake of several high-profile incidents that have exposed issues in the SEAL culture. A SEAL platoon from SEAL Team 7 was sent home from Iraq after allegations of drinking and sexual assault last month. Chief Special Warfare Operator Edward Gallagher, a former member of SEAL Team 7, faced a court martial for war crimes charges including murder, but was only convicted of posing for a picture with a dead body. Last year, six SEALs tested positive for cocaine.

Rear Adm. Collin Green, head of Naval Special Warfare Command, sent a memo to his command last month declaring the whole SEAL community has a problem.

“Some of our subordinate formations have failed to maintain good order and discipline and as a result and for good reason, our NSW culture is being questioned,” Green wrote in the July 25 memo. “I don’t know yet if we have a culture problem, I do know that we have a good order and discipline problem that must be addressed immediately.”

Monday’s hearing exposed some of the issues facing not only SEAL culture, but special operations in general. There was widespread alcohol use, partying, and prostitutes, according to sources familiar with the investigation.

“It was like a frat house,” one source said, when asked to describe what the safe house in Bamako was like.

But one of the more damning admissions during the hearing was when former Chief Special Warfare Operator Adam Matthews, who was only in Mali for a few days on temporary duty, said he felt it was his duty to haze Melgar—on DeDolph’s recommendation—to teach him a lesson about ditching his teammates.

Melgar, assigned to the 3rd Special Forces Group, was nearing the end of his deployment when he was killed in the West African nation of Mali in June 2017. He was part of an intelligence operation in Mali supporting counterterrorism efforts against al Qaeda’s local affiliate, known as al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb.

Former Staff Sgt. Kevin Maxwell, a Marine Raider, and Matthews, testified during Monday’s hearing. Both have already pleaded guilty in exchange for plea agreements with prosecutors. Matthews, 33, pleaded guilty to hazing and assault charges and attempts to cover up what happened to Logan. He was sentenced in May to one year in military prison. Maxwell, 29, was sentenced to four years of confinement after pleading guilty in connection with Logan’s death in June. Both men Monday offered detailed retellings of what happened in the Bamako safe house the night Melgar died.

Maxwell testified when Melgar ditched the team in Mali’s capital city of Bamako on his way to a party at the French embassy, they hatched a plan to haze him. For the rest of the night, the SEALs and Marines—including one who didn’t take part in the attack—seethed about the perceived slight. They concocted wild scenarios, including hiring a prostitute to assault Melgar to get back at him. But after a long night of drinking and partying, they settled on using one of the local guards hired to protect the safe house instead. Nicknamed “Big Man,” they stripped him to his waist and put a leash on him. He was told to lie next to Melgar so they could shoot video and pictures to embarrass him.

After picking up a sledge hammer and duct tape at the Marine’s safe house, Maxwell, Matthews, DeDolph, and Madera-Rodriguez went to the house shared by Melgar and the SEALs. Matthews told DeDolph to speak with Sergeant First Class James Morris, Melgar’s supervisor, about the plan to haze Melgar.