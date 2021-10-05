As Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) drops to US$1.0b market cap, insiders might rethink their US$1.5m stock purchase earlier this year

Insiders who bought US$1.5m worth of Green Brick Partners, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GRBK) stock at an average buy price of US$22.40 over the last year may be disappointed by the recent 5.3% decrease in the stock. Insiders buy with the expectation to see their investments rise in value over a period of time. However, recent losses have rendered their above investment worth US$1.4m which is not ideal.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Green Brick Partners Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Harry Brandler bought US$553k worth of shares at a price of US$23.03 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$20.61). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Green Brick Partners insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders at Green Brick Partners Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Green Brick Partners. Specifically, Independent Director Kathleen Olsen bought US$247k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Green Brick Partners insiders own 4.8% of the company, worth about US$50m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Green Brick Partners Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Green Brick Partners shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (2 are potentially serious!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Green Brick Partners.

