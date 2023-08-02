Green Bridge repairs delayed after someone stole an FDOT boat, $60K worth of equipment

Scheduled repairs to the Green Bridge early Wednesday morning were canceled when a dive boat and equipment belonging to a Florida Department of Transportation subcontractor was stolen.

The 22-foot-long SeaArk aluminum boat was secured overnight in the Manatee River near the Bradenton day dock adjacent to the Riverwalk, a press release from the Bradenton Police Department said.

It was stolen at around 6:30 a.m. along with around $60,000 in equipment that was going to be used to close one northbound lane of the Green Bridge for repairs beginning at 7 a.m.

The equipment belonged to Oceanik, Inc., an FDOT subcontractor.

Bradenton Police Department posted on social media on Wednesday morning saying the “scheduled lane closure for the Green Bridge has been canceled for today. Additional information is forthcoming.”

When repairs will resume is not known at this time.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300.

To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip at manateecrimestoppers.com.