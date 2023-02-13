Green Brook youth baseball treasurer charged with theft of league funds

GREEN BROOK – A township man has been charged with stealing about $29,000 from the Green Brook Baseball Club.

John M. Brault, 41, was charged with third-degree theft by deception, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald.

Brault was serving as treasurer of the youth organization, McDonald said.

An investigation by township police and the prosecutor's office's Special Investigation Unit found that over a four-year period, Brault misused about $29,000 of the organization's money for his personal use, McDonald alleged.

Authorities were first alerted of the suspected theft in May 2022, the prosecutor said.

Brault was arrested Feb. 2 at police headquarters, McDonald said, and he was released pending an appearance in Superior Court.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Special Investigations Unit at 908-231-7100 or the Green Brook Township Police Department at 732-968-1188 or via the STOPit app. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports, and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Green Brook Baseball Club treasurer charged with theft