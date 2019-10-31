Green Buildings Are the New Thing, But What About Green Construction Sites?

From Popular Mechanics

Everybody talks about green buildings today, fine structures with green accolades attached to them. But the average commercial construction site where that masterpiece was built? In many cases, it’s a hell hole of air pollution, dust, noise, and vibration.

Diesel and gas engine generators rumble on—hour after hour—belching soot and carbon monoxide while small two-stroke and four-stroke engines howl to power everything from small generators to air compressors.

But Milwaukee Electric Tool is seeking to change that and revolutionize the construction industry with one of the most aggressive takes on cordless tool power the construction industry has seen. Today the company announces its MX Fuel power tools, equipment intended to revolutionize the construction gear category known as light equipment, turning some of the worst polluters and biggest noise makers on a construction site into clean and quiet equipment powered by giant batteries.

A Greener Approach

For those unfamiliar with the term “light equipment,” it’s the category between small hand-held power tools and heavy equipment, such as earth movers. It includes machines such as light towers powered by diesel generators on trailers, pavement breakers to bust up concrete, and core machines to cut large-diameter holes in concrete floors. Milwaukee’s MX equipment is the first of its kind.

The company is no stranger to upsetting the power tool and equipment status quo. In 2005 it introduced the first use of lithium-ion battery technology in full size power tools with its 28-volt V28 line. It demonstrated their effectiveness at a trade show by using a cordless drill and a massive ship auger bit to drill lengthwise into a pressure-treated 6x6. We were so impressed we presented the company an award.

Today, lithium-ion battery technology is the industry standard and powers an increasingly wider selection of equipment, even high-torque tools as chain saws, large miter saws and machines to thread steel pipe.

Sizing Up

The MX line goes well beyond even that formidable gear to include commercial-size equipment such as a 4-head light tower, a hand-carry power supply (battery) unit that can recharge the line’s massive batteries or power 120-volt tools like chop saws for cutting steel studs.