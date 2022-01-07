Green Chef brings some of the healthiest meals to your doorstep for a tasty price cut

Green Chef can bring healthy meals to your front door while letting you save more than $300.

Eating healthy isn't always the easiest resolution to keep. It can be tricky to find the most natural ingredients for the best-tasting healthy meals. Thankfully, Green Chef brings delicious meals made with organic ingredients right to your door—all for a savory discount you can get right now.

If you're new to this meal kit delivery service, you're in luck: Fresh faces can save big on their first five boxes with free shipping. Once you use the coupon code USATODAY130 when selecting your meal type and box size, you'll get 50% off the first box, 22% off the second, 22% off the third, 22% off the fourth, and 5% off the fifth box—that works out to savings of as much as $342 on the largest box size! You can choose either Keto + Paleo; Balanced Living, which offers a variety of meat, seafood and vegetarian options; or Plant-Powered, which features vegan and vegetarian meals. Choose whether you want to feed two, four or six people per recipe, and whether you want three or four recipes a week. For instance, if you chose the Keto + Paleo plan with two recipes for four people, you'd pay $49.96 for the first box, $77.94 for the next three boxes and $94.92 for the final box, with the shipping fee also waived. That's a total savings of $130 over all of the five boxes!

When we tested Green Chef, we were impressed with the meal kit service's commitment to organic and ethically sourced ingredients. No matter what meals you choose, Green Chef promises they contain USDA-certified ingredients from suppliers that undergo annual compliance inspections, maintain a strict list of approved ingredients, require documentation of organic practices and provide guidelines for protecting the soil ecology and water quality. Those ingredients also come prepared and ready to cook, like garlic already minced and carrots already chopped, which means most plates were ready in 30 minutes with only a handful of dishes to clean from the process.

Bottom line, Green Chef is one of the best meal kits you can find and now you can try it out without draining your walle t —check it out for yourself.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Green Chef deal: Save $130 (or more!) on your first five meal kit boxes