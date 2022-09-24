This Green Chef deal brings healthy meals to your door and lets you save $135 on deliveries

Green Chef meal deliveries are healthy and tasty, get your first five orders for a helpful price cut with this deal.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Food shopping can be a real chore, especially if you're looking for healthier items. Thankfully, you can skip the lines at farmer's markets and organic grocery stores by signing up for Green Chef. Even better, you can get meals from the health-conscious meal delivery service for a delectable discount right now!

Sign up for Green Chef

If you're new to this best-selling meal kit delivery service, you're in luck: Fresh faces can save big on their first five boxes for a limited time. When you subscribe to Green Chef today, you'll enjoy 50% off the first box 22% off the second, third and fourth boxes and 5% off the fifth box. That means you can save as much as $135 across your first five deliveries when you sign up now.

►Halloween 2022: 30+ Halloween sales you can already shop—save on candy, costumes and so much more

►Sam's Club memberships are virtually free: Join now to save on groceries and gas

Choose from a variety of well-balanced meal plans that fit your lifestyle and dietary needs, including Keto + Paleo, Mediterranean, vegan and gluten-free options. To personalize your box, just select whether you want to feed two, four or six people per recipe and whether you want three or four recipes a week. For instance, if you choose the Keto + Paleo plan with two recipes for four people, you'd pay $51.92 for the first box, $81.06 for the second, third and fourth box and $98.72 for the fifth box—a total savings of $125.70 over all of the first five boxes!

Story continues

When we tested Green Chef, we were impressed with the meal kit service's commitment to organic and ethically sourced ingredients. No matter what meals you choose, Green Chef promises they contain USDA-certified ingredients from suppliers that undergo annual compliance inspections and maintain a strict list of approved ingredients. Those ingredients also come prepared and ready to cook—in testing the garlic came pre-minced and the carrots were already chopped, so most plates were ready in 30 minutes and we only had a handful of dishes to clean.

Bottom line, Green Chef is one of the best meal kits you can find and right now you can try it out without draining your walle t —check it out for yourself.

Sign up for Green Chef

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Green Chef deal: Get $135 off your first five meal kit deliveries