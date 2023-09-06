Green council aims to join climate network

Councillor Andrew Stringer said it was a "logical step forward" to join the climate group

England's first Green-controlled council wants to join a special network to help tackle climate change.

Mid Suffolk District Council voted to become a member of the UK100 climate network - a group of local council leaders who share information on the best approach to climate measures.

Andrew Stringer, council cabinet member for heritage, planning and infrastructure, said it was a "logical step forward".

A membership pledge will now be signed by council leader Andy Mellen before the enrolment can be approved.

'Step forward'

Mid Suffolk councillors have aligned themselves with the UK100’s shared goal of moving to net zero carbon emissions and clean air by 2045, after declaring a "climate emergency" in 2019.

Mr Stringer, who is also the leader of the opposition group at Conservative-run Suffolk County Council which includes the Greens, Liberal Democrats and independents, said there were challenges in approaching climate regulations.

“For us to join something where we can share best practice examples, it has to be a good step forward,” he said.

Mid Suffolk District Council's pledge is not legally binding - meaning UK100 will not take legal action if its targets are not met - but membership assumes a level of accountability, or even membership termination, if councils fail to do so.

In May's local elections, Mid Suffolk became the first council in England to have a Green majority.

The Green party had only previously shared power as part of ruling coalitions at other councils, such as Brighton.

