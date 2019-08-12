Green Cross Health Limited (NZSE:GXH) Has Attractive Fundamentals

As an investor, I look for investments which does not compromise one fundamental factor for another. By this I mean, I look at stocks holistically, from their financial health to their future outlook. In the case of Green Cross Health Limited (NZSE:GXH), it is a financially-healthy company with a great history of performance, trading at a great value. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, read the full report on Green Cross Health here.

Undervalued with proven track record

In the previous year, GXH has ramped up its bottom line by 3.2%, with its latest earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. Not only did GXH outperformed its past performance, its growth also surpassed the Consumer Retailing industry expansion, which generated a 1.5% earnings growth. This is an optimistic signal for the future. GXH’s debt-to-equity ratio stands at 37%, which means its debt level is acceptable. This means that GXH’s capital structure strikes a good balance between low-cost debt funding and maintaining financial flexibility without overly restrictive terms of debt. GXH seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 0.6x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

NZSE:GXH Income Statement, August 11th 2019 More

GXH's shares are now trading at a price below its true value based on its discounted cash flows, indicating a relatively pessimistic market sentiment. This mispricing gives investors the opportunity to buy into the stock at a cheap price compared to the value they will be receiving, should analysts' consensus forecast growth be correct. Also, relative to the rest of its peers with similar levels of earnings, GXH's share price is trading below the group's average. This bolsters the proposition that GXH's price is currently discounted.

NZSE:GXH Intrinsic value, August 12th 2019 More

