Green Cross Health (NZSE:GXH) Knows How To Allocate Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, the ROCE of Green Cross Health (NZSE:GXH) looks attractive right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Green Cross Health:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = NZ$57m ÷ (NZ$415m - NZ$139m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Green Cross Health has an ROCE of 21%. While that is an outstanding return, the rest of the Consumer Retailing industry generates similar returns, on average.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Green Cross Health, check out these free graphs here.

So How Is Green Cross Health's ROCE Trending?

Green Cross Health deserves to be commended in regards to it's returns. The company has consistently earned 21% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 64% in that time. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 21%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. If these trends can continue, it wouldn't surprise us if the company became a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line On Green Cross Health's ROCE

In the end, the company has proven it can reinvest it's capital at high rates of returns, which you'll remember is a trait of a multi-bagger. Despite the good fundamentals, total returns from the stock have been virtually flat over the last five years. That's why we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the fundamentals are appealing.

Green Cross Health does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Green Cross Health that you might be interested in.

If you want to search for more stocks that have been earning high returns, check out this free list of stocks with solid balance sheets that are also earning high returns on equity.

