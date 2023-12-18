Green Cubes sells 10K Lithium SAFEflex batteries and more area briefs

Dec. 18—Green Cubes ends '23 with 10K batteries sold

Kokomo's Green Cubes Technology has sold a total of 10,000 of its Lithium SAFEflex Battery, the company's flagship product.

Lithium SAFEFlex industrial lithium battery systems are designed as drop-in replacements for traditional lead acid batteries. It eliminates the need for watering and battery swaps and increases equipment uptime with fast opportunity charging.

The milestone was achieved shortly after the company celebrated a decade of selling the Lithium SAFEflex Battery. Measured by total power shipped, the 10,000 batteries represent 297 Mega Watt Hours (MWh) which is enough to power 110,000 pallet jacks, 27,000 end riders, 12,000 reach trucks, or 9,000 class 1 trucks.

"This achievement was made possible by the tireless efforts of Green Cubes' world-class team," said Michael Walsh, chief executive officer for Green Cubes, in a statement. "We are passionate about meeting our customers' ever-increasing needs for high-quality state-of-the-art Li-ion power for motive equipment."

In 2024, Green Cubes will continue to invest in technology innovation and manufacturing excellence while expanding its service and customer application infrastructure.

Arby's raises money for Buddy Bags

Kokomo's local Arby's has raised $12,067 for United Way of Howard and Tipton Counties' Buddy Bags program. The program feeds students in both counties.

The money will feed approximately 80 children through the 2023-24 school year.

Currently, the program is serving 330 students across four local schools and planning to expand to more schools in 2024.

"The United Way is so grateful for the donation and looks forward to continuing to serve children in our community through the Buddy Bags program," Allie Tomlinson, campaign director and communication director for United Way, said.

Karickhoff receives recognition

State Rep. Mike Karickhoff recently received several awards over the summer interim recognizing his legislative work in several policy areas during the 2023 legislative session.

Greater Indiana recognized Karickhoff with their Leadership in Public Service Award for authoring legislation that created the Indiana Electrical Vehicle Product Commission to address the transition from internal combustion engine vehicles to electric vehicles.

House Enrolled Act 1168 was signed into law in 2021 and established a 10-member commission comprised of legislative representatives and industry leaders to evaluate current and future workforce needs, and identify opportunities for industry growth.

Karickhoff received the Public Policy Champion of Philanthropy Award from the Indiana Philanthropy Alliance for authoring House Enrolled Act 1212, which helps secure the privacy rights of nonprofit donors.

The Indiana Association of School Psychologists presented Karickhoff with the Friend of School Psychology Award for helping expand Medicaid reimbursement coverage for school-based health services.

According to Karickhoff, this change will help schools more adequately address student support services.

"I'm grateful to receive these recognitions," Karickhoff said in a statement. "As a state legislator, I'm committed to advocating for policy changes that build on Indiana's track record of success and give Hoosiers the best opportunity to succeed. Whether it's working to make sure Indiana and cities like Kokomo maintain a leading role in advanced manufacturing or helping improve education and health services, we're making advancements and I look forward to continuing the momentum."

Karickhoff represents House District 30, which includes portions of Grant and Howard counties.

To contact him directly with questions or input, constituents can call 317-234-9024 or email him at h30@iga.in.gov.

Tyler Juranovich can be reached at 765-454-8577, by email at tyler.juranovich@kokomotribune.com or on Twitter at @tylerjuranovich.