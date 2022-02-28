Green Day cancels concert in Russia after Ukraine invasion

Green Day became the latest artist or organization to cancel events in Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The punk rock band said Sunday that it won’t perform in Moscow on May 29 as previously scheduled.

“With heavy hearts, in light of current events we feel it is necessary to cancel our upcoming show in Moscow at Spartak Stadium,” Green Day said in a statement shared on the group’s Instagram story.

“We are aware that this moment is not about stadium rock shows, it’s much bigger than that. But we also know that rock and roll is forever and we feel confident there will be a time and place for us to return in the future.”

Known for songs such as “Wake Me Up When September Ends” and “Boulevard of Broken Dreams,” Green Day has an international tour scheduled for the summer.

The band’s announcement came on the same day Gov. Kathy Hochul said New York will stop conducting business with companies based in Russia, as well as companies run by Moscow, in response to last week’s invasion.

“Are we in any way supporting the government of Putin and Russia who are now attacking democracy in Ukraine?” Hochul said Sunday. “We are no longer going to allow New York state business to be transacted with Russian entities.”

The rapper Oxxxymiron also recently canceled six concerts in Russia, while the International Olympic Committee’s executive board advised international sports federations against having events in Russia or Belarus.

