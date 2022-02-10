Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong's stolen classic car recovered by police

It's a good day for Green Day.

Costa Mesa, California., police have recovered a 1962 Chevy II Nova stolen from Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong last week.

Armstrong said the white classic "has been in the GD family for over 30 years."

The car was found in an unincorporated area of Orange County about 10 miles away from where it was stolen along with two guitars and an amplifier that have not yet been recovered.

Armstrong on Sunday had posted a video urging the thieves to return the car and even offered to bail them out if they got caught.

"To the people that stole it, the one thing is, like, I don’t want anyone to go to jail. That sucks, you know," he said. "Just drop it off. Or, you know, and if you do get caught, I’ll bail you out. I just want my car back."

Following the recovery, Armstrong thanked his fans on Instagram for their help in getting the word out about the missing coupe.

"Joy ride? Maybe.. who knows. We live in desperate times," Armstrong posted to Instagram about the find. "Thank God it’s all in one piece. No damage. Thank you, thank you to everyone that searched for my Chevy."

The Associated Press contributed to this report