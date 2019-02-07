Green New Deal: What is it and what does it mean for climate change?

The Earth is facing a climate change deadline, with a looming tipping point into a dramatically changed, less hospitable planet – and Democratic lawmakers are beginning what's likely to be a long discussion over how best to deal with it.

These first attempts have coalesced under the umbrella phrase "Green New Deal," championed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. A "Dear Colleague" letter from her office circulating in Congress this week includes calls for the United States within 10 years to shift to energy systems that are "net-zero" when it comes to greenhouses gases. It also insists the transition be "fair and just to all communities and workers."

Ocasio-Cortez first outlined her environmental plan in December and now she and Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., who led House efforts on climate change a decade ago, are working on a revision to present to lawmakers for action. It's expected to be released within days.

Requests for comment were not returned by either office. But the letter they issued to other lawmakers calls for a plan "that takes on a series of industrial and infrastructure projects that will transform every sector of our economy and society (while ensuring) justice and economic security ... for all."

Even without details, the plan is being pilloried by Republicans on Capitol Hill as part of a radical, Leftist agenda that they claim, without any evidence, will raise electricity prices and reduce consumer choices.

Here's an explanation of what the Green New Deal might be, what it might do and how likely it is to pass in Congress.

Q: What is the Green New Deal?

A: The phrase itself goes back to 2007, when columnist Thomas Friedman wrote a piece in The New York Times calling for a Green New Deal along the lines of President Franklin Roosevelt's New Deal during the Depression. Friedman envisioned the government backing basic research and setting standards, providing loans and using taxes and incentives to remake the U.S. economy.

The phrase later was taken up by Green Party candidate Jill Stein, who used it as part of her presidential platforms when she ran in 2012 and 2016.

Q: So that was 12 years ago. What's happening now?

A: Liberal lawmakers led by Ocasio-Cortez are pushing for the creation of a new committee in Congress to implement a Green New Deal. Actually, there was a whole lot of fascinating politics involved, including sit-ins and a fight over who on Capitol Hill would work on the issue. The upshot was a document first produced by Ocasio-Cortez in December outlining a drastic plan of action for what the United States must do to help stave off the worst effects of climate change.

Q: What's likely to be in it?

A: It's still a work in progress, but Ocasio-Cortez's original proposal called for moving the country to 100 percent renewable energy within 10 years, de-carbonizing the U.S. economy and a guarantee of a good-paying job to anyone who wants one in this new energy sector, as well as "mitigating racial, regional and gender-based inequalities in income and wealth."

Ocasio-Cortez appears to be doubling down on the social justice aspects of her plan with the letter her office is circulating to other members of Congress asking them to sign on to the Green New Deal. USA TODAY obtained a version of the letter.

While it only includes broad outlines, it spells out an ambitious agenda: drastically reduce carbon emissions over the next decade by spending on green infrastructure that protects the planet while ensuring justice and equity for all communities.

Q: Is this in line with the Democratic plan on climate change?

A: While climate change is an issue embraced by Democrats, the party doesn’t actually have a legislative plan it has coalesced around. Right now, it’s in the slow process of hammering one out, under a very broad umbrella also being called the Green New Deal.

Q: Can we really move to 100 percent renewable energy in a decade?

A: That's practically impossible, experts say, especially if nuclear power – which Green New Deal backers oppose – isn't in the mix. For comparison's sake, renewable sources (hydropower, wind and solar mainly) made up 18 percent of the U.S. energy supply, double what they did a decade ago, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.