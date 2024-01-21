Green to deliver second State of the State address

Jan. 21—Gov. Josh Green will give his second State of the State address to a joint session of the state Legislature on Monday morning.

The speech, which will be given at the House Chamber at the state Capitol, will be livestreamed at 10 a.m. on the governor's Facebook page, as well as 'Olelo Channel 49.

"On Monday, I will give my State of the State Address to the people of Hawaii. I welcome you to watch the address on my Facebook page ... as we come together as one ohana to recover and to heal," Green wrote Friday on his Facebook page.