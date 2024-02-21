Get your green on. Des Moines' St. Patrick's Day Parade has a different date, route

Get your green on come mid-March with the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Des Moines.

The Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Central Iowa will host their annual festive parade — with several changes for 2024.

Here’s what to know about the annual celebration.

When is St. Patrick’s Day 2024?

St. Patrick’s Day is on March 17. In America, St. Patrick's Day is not a federal holiday, though many people across the country do observe the day with parades, drinks, wearing green and other special events.

When is the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Des Moines?

The parade takes place one day before on Saturday, March 16 at noon. That's a change from previous years when the parade took place on St. Patrick's Day.

The after-party will be held at the Des Moines Marriott Downtown and is open to all.

What is the St. Patrick’s Day Parade route in Des Moines?

This route is different from previous years, according to the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Central Iowa.

The parade starts on Grand Avenue and Robert D. Ray Drive in the East Village. The route will proceed west on Grand Avenue and end at Eighth Street in Des Moines. The entire route is less than a mile.

What is the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Central Iowa?

Self-described as a “merry band of gentlemen,” the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Central Iowa gather to celebrate Irish heritage. Members must be at least 21 years old and who can trace their lineage to Ireland.

What is St. Patrick’s Day?

A national holiday in Ireland, St. Patrick’s Day has been celebrated for centuries. Saint Patrick is the patron saint of Ireland and a Christian missionary who was born near the end of the fourth century. His significance is in part due to incorporating traditional Irish culture and ritual into his practice. He died on March 17, 461.

