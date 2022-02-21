Is Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) A Smart Long-Term Investment?

"The Partnership recently established new positions in Green Dot (GDOT). As for GDOT, the company is a collection of old-school money access/money movement operations as well as new-school “FinTech” offerings. It is perhaps best known as the banking partner behind Wal-Mart’s prepaid MoneyCard debit card. Pre-paid debt is among the least sexy financial service offerings in the market and I also suspect there’s a degree of snobbery among the investing class that its primary customers sit on a lower socio-economic rung. I think these factors are contributing to today’s opportunity.

One of the emerging trends in the “FinTech” space is integration of banking and payment services by consumer facing companies. The idea is that by integrating these services, companies can collect more data on spending patterns, drive a “stickier” customer relationship/brand loyalty, and ultimately drive more sales. At the same time, such consumer facing companies either can’t, or won’t, build out these platforms on their own. Doing so would require, among other things, 1) a specific degree of technological expertise and 2) ownership and control of a banking institution. The latter of the two factors – owning a banking charter – is a significant deterrent to “going it alone.” Owning a bank requires costly and time consuming compliance (AML/KYC, etc.) and ongoing regulatory scrutiny. Over the years, a long list of household names with financial services ambitions (including Wal-Mart) have either tried and failed, or proactively decided against, owning and operating a bank. This is where someone like GDOT comes in, supplying the technical know-how and offering use of their banking charter without the headaches of actually becoming a regulated bank. In industry parlance, this has come to be known as “Banking-as-a-Service” or BaaS, for short.

GDOT's relationship with Wal-Mart has shifted more in the direction of BaaS than "just" pre-paid debit with WalMart last year converting all of their existing prepaid accounts to demand deposit accounts intended to function similarly to a traditional banking account. MoneyCard now comes complete with an app and various features like overdraft protection, early payday, and cash back on Wal-Mart purchases. Beyond Wal-Mart, GDOT has expanded its BaaS offerings with other large brands. Another interesting use case is its Partnership with Intuit's QuickBooks. When you open a new QuickBooks business account, you're given the option to open a QuickBooks branded business checking account at the same time, which is powered on the back-end by GDOT. There's a lot of white space out there for GDOT to work with additional consumer facing companies to integrate payments and other banking services into their platforms. I'll acknowledge that GDOT is far from the only "player" in the arena, but the mere fact that they've already bagged a number of large name clients on the BaaS side (Intuit/QuickBooks, Apple/Apple Cash, Uber/Uber Checking) at least suggests their capabilities and offerings have passed an intense amount of scrutiny...