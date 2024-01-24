Green Dot Stables to reopen in Lansing

Green Dot Stables, a slider bar that closed its doors at 410 S. Clippert St. in July 2022, will reopen at the property next month.

The Junction, an entertainment venue that opened in the space after Green Dot Stables closed, will cease operations today, said Colleen Robar, a spokesperson for In-Laws Hospitality, the company that owns Green Dot Stables.

"Owners Jacques and Christine Driscoll have decided to reopen the 12,000-square-foot restaurant with its popular menu of sliders and fries, and an enhanced entertainment lineup," the company announced in a press release today.

Green Dot Stables opened in 2017 in a building previously home to Whiskey Barrel Saloon. Green Dot closed in July 2022 with Michigan State University alumni Jacques and Christine Driscoll citing the struggle of operating with reduced staff as one reason.

“We want people to make Green Dot Stables their favorite place to catch the game in our new comfy TV lounge or to play a vigorous game of pool or darts,” Jacques Driscoll said in the press release. “This is a big location. I hope people will consider hosting their special events with us at Green Dot. We are Spartan graduates, and we love group gatherings of any size.”

The restaurant will reopen at the property in mid-February, Robar said, although an exact opening date has not been set.

“We appreciate the support of the Lansing community,” Jacque Driscoll said. “We’ve endured floods and a global pandemic. We are excited to return to Lansing with our popular menu and many familiar faces on our leadership team. The Junction promotions team will host concerts, comedy nights and a variety of live entertainment events on our Mane Stage at Green Dot Stables. Watch our social media for the schedule.”

In addition to Green Dot Stables, In-Laws Hospitality also operates Yellow Light Coffee and Donuts, and Johnny Noodle King in downtown Detroit.

