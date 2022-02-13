🌱 Green Drop Center Opening + Cadet Program Hiring + Yard Sale

Happy Monday, people of Glen Burnie! Here's everything you need to know to start today off on an informed note. These are the most important things going on today in Glen Burnie.

Here are the top 5 stories in Glen Burnie today:

Glen Burnie Chamber of Commerce invites all to celebrate the opening of charitable recycling. The Green drop center is located at 7055 Arundel Mills Circle, its grand opening will be held on Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. (Glen Burnie CofC) The Anne Arundel County Police has jobs opportunity open at the Cadet Program. The program offers part-time paid positions that are intended for young adults with aspirations to become police officers by the age of 21. For more information, click here. (aac) Non-profit organization in Glen Burnie, Hope for All, will be hosting its indoor yard sale event on Feb. 24. The event will offer a variety of clothing items for a low price and all profits will be invested in their charity causes. (Hope for all) Nearby News: Police arrested a Baltimore man under charges of sexual solicitation of a minor. Mark Planamente was arrested shortly before 11 p.m. on Feb. 11 and is currently being held without bond. Police are also searching for his electronic devices and more charges may be coming after the investigation closes. (w2marnews) Arundel Aquatic Center is located at 7888 Crain Hwy S Glen Burnie and has a variety of classes available for kids of all ages. On Feb. 17, at 6:25 p.m. a special class will be offered to toddlers. Click here for details and to register for the NAAC - Swim - Aqua Tot 2. (NAAC)

Today in Glen Burnie:

Valentine's Day Dinner and Dance at La Fontaine Bleue. (6 p.m.)

Play Group: Babies and Toddlers at Chesapeake Museum. (9:30 a.m.)

From my notebook:

" Frederick County announced Saturday that its Board of Health mask regulation is no longer in effect . This comes after COVID case numbers in the county have dropped below 20 per 100,000 population. County residents are urged to continue to take preventative measures to reduce widespread illness, including getting vaccinated and boosted, avoiding crowds, keeping your distance, washing your hands, and getting tested as needed." (w2marnews)

" Annapolis City Police are investigating a shooting that injured two juveniles on Saturday, according to authorities . Officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Obery Court at 7:39 p.m." (cbslocal)

Maryland and Anne Arundel County Health Departments are providing vaccine clinics at some library locations. (AACPL)

