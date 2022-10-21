Green Earth Blockchain Token (GEBT) launched on Crypto Exchanges in Europe and Asia

London, UK - (NewMediaWire) - October 21, 2022 - (King NewsWire) - Green Earth Blockchain aims to bring transparency in the global food supply chain to fight food fraud and adulteration, and Green Earth Blockchain Token (GEBT) is the instrument of this unique project that will track physical supply chains with blockchain.

Green Earth Blockchain Token (GEBT) has been launched this week on two crypto exchanges in Europe and Asia to enable worldwide participation in this unique blockchain project that will work with the global food industry, and a wide range of natural products and natural resources.

GEBT tokens are now listed on Dex-Trade.com in Europe, and Vindax.com in Asia, at a launch price of 1 USDT. Total token supply is finite at 1 billion tokens, which will be released over 10 years. A small percentage of the total token supply is being offered on the exchanges to enable project participation and increase the User base for the tokens. GEBT tokens will be listed on a few more exchanges in the coming months to increase the presence in key regional markets like the Middle East, India, Far East, and North America.

Green Earth Blockchain is working to bring transparency in the food supply chain, by evaluating, authenticating, and promoting all natural food products that are produced without adulteration, or harmful chemicals like pesticides, dyes, etc.

Food quality is a major problem worldwide, and lack of transparency drives food fraud or food adulteration. Surveys by food regulatory authorities like US FDA, UK FSA, and FSSAI India, have found that 10 to 30 percent of food samples are non-conforming to the necessary standards. Harmful substances and banned chemicals are being added to foods, which cause many health problems. People in every country are impacted. India and China have the highest percentage of non-conforming food samples.

Green Earth Blockchain will bring transparency in the food supply chain. Every food product transaction will be visible on the blockchain, showing all the participants involved in the transaction, from the farmer or food producer to the consumer. Food producers who can not show source-level tracking and transparency, will not be able to join Green Earth Blockchain.

Such a level of transparency has never been achieved before. It can bring disruptive change to the global food industry, which is about $11 trillion USD per annum in size.

Green Earth Blockchain founders and core team have 20+ years of experience in natural farming, forest development, natural ecosystems, food supply chain, import/export, logistics, software industry, blockchain and cryptocurrency. Blockchain technology provides the fastest path for the world to go back to sustainable ways, and GEBT aims to lead that path, because it's connecting the founders' experience in ecology preservation, natural foods, and community involvement to the transparency provided by blockchain.

Top 5 Benefits of Green Earth Blockchain

1. Lower Costs: Transparency in the food supply chain brought by Green Earth Blockchain can significantly reduce the costs of organic foods, and make them affordable for more consumers.

2. Increased Sales for Clients/Partners: Genuine food producers and food e-commerce companies will get global visibility for their products, and their sales will increase because of their participation in Green Earth Blockchain.

3. Social Impact: Rural and tribal communities who are often producing high quality natural foods in remote locations, will get due credit and income for their high quality products, because Green Earth Blockchain will prove their authenticity, and the Customers will be able to see who are the genuine producers, and who are not.

4. Global Certification: There will be no need for separate organic or bio certifications, because listing of food products on Green Earth Blockchain will itself be a quality certification that is visible to consumers worldwide.

5. Index for Food Prices: Customers will be able to see the actual cost of authentic food products, which will increase awareness about real costs, and it will force many food producers to justify their artificial pricing, and clean up their supply chain if they want to gain the trust of Customers.

Disclaimer: Green Earth Blockchain Token (GEBT) is a utility token meant for the working of the Green Earth Blockchain project. GEBT tokens do not represent any asset or security, and there are no guarantees of any type regarding the token price appreciation.

About Green Earth Blockchain

Green Earth Blockchain aims to bring transparency in the global food supply chain and other natural resources, and create a global platform to authenticate and reward all genuine participants involved with food and natural resources. Green Earth Blockchain Token (GEBT) is the instrument of change, and the token will support honest food producers and promote them on national and international level. GEBT tokens will be used to reward millions of Users worldwide for their participation. Green Earth Blockchain aims to be the benchmark for authenticity based on transparency. To learn more, please visit www.greenearth.ai and follow @greenearth_ai on Twitter.

